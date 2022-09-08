The longest-reigning British monarch has passed away.

Queen Elizabeth II was 96-years-old.

Born in 1926 to Prince Albert and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Elizabeth had little chance of acceding the throne. She was home-schooled along with her sister Princess Margaret and at the age of 19, trained as a mechanic after she enlisted in the British Army during World War II. She served from 1945 to 1949, making her the first, and only, female member of the Royal Family to do so.

Her uncle, Edward VII, abdicated the throne in favour of her father after his marriage to American divorcee Wallis Simpson was denied by the Church of England. When that happened Elizabeth became heir presumptive.

Elizabeth married her distant cousin Philip Mountbatten in 1947. Philip was the former Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. The pair had four children, Charles Prince of Wales, Anne Princess Royal, Prince Andrew Duke of York, and Prince Edward Earl of Wessex.

Her father, King George VI, died in 1952. She then ascended the throne at the age of 25.

Queen Elizabeth is predeceased by Prince Philip who died in 2021 at the age of 99. They had been married for almost 74 years.

Buckingham Palace officials say the Queen passed away at her home in Scotland.

With her death, Prince Charles becomes King of England, with his son Prince William next in line.