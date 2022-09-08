The BC Wildfire Service is planning a burn for the Premier Lake area.

Officials said the burn will be for approximately 186 hectares that cover land in the Quartz Lake area of Premier Lake Provincial Park, as well as the adjacent Crown land.

It will be around seven kilometres east of Skookumchuk.

Crews are hoping the burn will restore forest health, enhance wildlife habitat and forage for elk and mule deer and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

If weather conditions allow, crews are planning to begin the burn on Sunday.