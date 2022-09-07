Single Track 6 is returning to Kimberley for two stages of the mountain bike race.

It will run from Sept. 8-9 in Kimberley.

Singletrack 6 first visited Kimberley in 2016 for a single stage.

TransRockies Race Series officials say they decided to ass another stage this year because of Kimberley’s welcoming outdoor culture and expanding trail system.

- Advertisement -

“When we hosted our first Singletrack 6 stage in Kimberley back in 2016, we were hugely impressed with the quality of the trails and the local mountain bike community,” says Aaron McConnell, President of the TransRockies Race Series.

“That, combined with the expansion of the trail network and Kimberley’s iconic Platzl—which makes for a great start/finish area—made increasing our time in town a no-brainer.”

TransRockies Race Series officials say $10 per day from each rider’s entry fee will go to trail organizations in the community.

The 300 riders, family members, crew and volunteers will also boost the local economy.