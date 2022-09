Over the coming weeks, a contractor will be spraying invasive and noxious weeds around areas of Fernie.

City staff said invasive and noxious weeds pose a threat to wildlife, the economy, recreation, and the environment.

The city uses a variety of tactics to combat the weeds including goats, but the chemical treatment is the most effective and cost-effective option for long-term control.

All priority areas being treated this year will be signed 48 hours in advance.