Two more players will be joining the Kimberley Dynamiters for the upcoming season.

Luke Rothfos and Ty McRuvie are both forwards and both from Alberta.

Rothfos tallied four goals and eight assists in 36 games for the Leduc Oil Kings U18 last season.

McRuvie scored two goals and an assist in 38 games for the Calgary Canucks.

He also registered 70 penalty minutes.