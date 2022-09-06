The BC Highway Patrol is asking for any information about a man who took

off on his motorcycle when patrol members tried to stop him.

BC Highway Patrol officials said members attempted to stop a motorcycle in the parking lot of 2100 Willowbrook Drive on Sept. 2.

When the officer turned his lights on, the driver completed a sharp u-turn and then headed westbound toward Highway 3/95.

“The BC Highway Patrol is looking for information about the driver of the motorcycle,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

“Should you be able to identify the driver, please contact the local BC Highway Patrol Office at 250-420-4244.”