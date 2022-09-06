There is one new fire in our area, north of Elkford along the Elk River.

The blaze is believed to be lightning-caused and is approximately 0.30 hectares.

We still have 11 out-of-control fires in the region.

Nine of them are located in the Purcell Mountain area. Two are over 100 hectares while the rest are under 10.

Two out-of-control fires are located to the east of Highway 95 by Parson. Both are lightning-caused and less than a hectare.

The last out-of-control blaze is by Quinn Creek. It’s lightning-caused and around two hectares.

There are seven fires classified as being held. One is in the Purcell Mountain area and is less than a hectare.

Another is a lightning-caused fire by Horseshoe Lake. It’s approximately two hectares.

There is a small lightning-caused fire near Empire State Peak and another by Telford Creek west of Sparwood.

A 12.8-hectare blaze is being held in Gilnockie Provincial Park.

The 1,333-hectare Mount Docking fire is also being held.

The Connell Ridge, Cummings Creek, Weasel Creek and First Creek fires are all under control.