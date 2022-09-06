Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsNew fire reported north of Elkford
News

New fire reported north of Elkford

By Josiah Spyker
The Weasel Creek wildfire, pictured on August 8, 2022. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

There is one new fire in our area, north of Elkford along the Elk River.

The blaze is believed to be lightning-caused and is approximately 0.30 hectares.

We still have 11 out-of-control fires in the region.

Nine of them are located in the Purcell Mountain area. Two are over 100 hectares while the rest are under 10.

- Advertisement -

Two out-of-control fires are located to the east of Highway 95 by Parson. Both are lightning-caused and less than a hectare.

The last out-of-control blaze is by Quinn Creek. It’s lightning-caused and around two hectares.

There are seven fires classified as being held. One is in the Purcell Mountain area and is less than a hectare.

Another is a lightning-caused fire by Horseshoe Lake. It’s approximately two hectares.

There is a small lightning-caused fire near Empire State Peak and another by Telford Creek west of Sparwood.

A 12.8-hectare blaze is being held in Gilnockie Provincial Park.

The 1,333-hectare Mount Docking fire is also being held.

The Connell Ridge, Cummings Creek, Weasel Creek and First Creek fires are all under control.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News