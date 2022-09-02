The role of senior manager of operations has been filled in Kimberley after Chris Mummery retired.

Nikolaas Morissette has been promoted to the position.

He has served as the City’s Manager of Roads and Solid Waste since June of 2018.

Prior to joining the city’s staff, he worked for 10 years as a Project Manager for PCL Construction Management.

“We are proud to announce Nik Morrisette as our new Senior Manager of Operations,” says Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville.

“Chris Mummery did an excellent job at succession planning in preparation for his retirement and developed strong internal candidates for the position. We are excited to see what Nik will accomplish in the Operations Department.”

He will officially start in the position on Oct. 3.