Cranbrook residents will soon get to enjoy a new trail rolling around Moir Park.

You should be able to use the trail by the long weekend.

The project would have cost approximately $890,000 but the work was able to be done for around $300,000 thanks to money raised and volunteers.

This is the first phase of the project. The plan is that all phases will be complete by 2025.

For more information on the work that went into the new transportation network check out these interviews with Dennis Walker.

Dennis Walker interview with Rotarian and Regional President for JCI B.C. Yukon, Marcus Brown:

Dennis Walker interview with Superintendent of B/A Blacktop Ryan Detchevery: