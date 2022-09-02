BC Wildfire Service crews have completed ignitions for the planned burn in the Bull Mountain area.

The burn area is approximately 25 kilometres east of Cranbrook and 25 kilometres west of Fernie.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the fire has remained within its predetermined perimeter.

Crews will remain on site to work on mop-up and possibly complete some hand ignitions if required.

The burn was being done to assist the Ministry of Lands, Water, and Resource Stewardship in restoring bighorn sheep habitat.

The work should help them increase sight lines to avoid predators as well as increase forage quality and quantity.

BC Wildfire Service officials said it should also help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.