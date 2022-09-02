Work on Invermere’s 13th Avenue Replacement Project will likely impact traffic around local schools until October.

Rocky Mountain School District (SD6) officials said vehicle and pedestrian traffic along 13th Avenue will be blocked off between 14th and 15th Street.

As work progresses, 15th Street between 13th Avenue and 12th Avenue will be closed.

In response to the closure, SD6 the District of Invermere and MarWest Industries Ltd. have worked on a plan to ensure school buses can use 13th Avenue to get children to and fro Eileen Madson Elementary, J.A. Laird Elementary and David Thompson Secondary Schools.

SD6 officials said work has progressed to a point where a section of 13th Avenue between 10th and 14th Street will be paved and open before the start of the school year.

That said, construction work is not yet finished along 13th Avenue from 13th to 15th Street.

Detours may change during construction, and drivers and pedestrians are asked to follow marked areas or directions from on-site staff.

You can expect some delays in those areas, so parents and students are asked to plan accordingly.

SD6 officials suggest that residents walk to their destination, and parents are asked to tell their children to avoid construction zones.

Officials said this construction project involves the replacement of Invermere’s sewer and water pipes along the road.

Maps of suggested walking routes can be found below.