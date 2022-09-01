The City of Fernie is asking you to reduce water usage as the James White Wells are nearing capacity.

Fernie’s secondary source, Fairy Creek, has increased turbidity levels.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is.

If capacity at the James White Wells passes, the city’s water will switch to the Fairy Creek supply in its turbid state.

- Advertisement -

The city is limiting water use by temporarily switching off irrigation.

They are encouraging the public to do their part by limiting the watering of lawns, taking shorter showers and reducing all other non-essential water use.