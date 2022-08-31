The dirt portion of Elkford’s new bike and skills park is now open to enjoy.

The pump track portion of the park won’t be open until closer to the end of September.

The district has decided to partially open the park so residents don’t have to wait as long.

The pump track portion of the park will remain fenced off and will be clearly marked as closed until paving is completed,” said district staff.

“Any riding on this section before asphalt is completed will damage the track, causing delays and further expenses to repair, so we ask for your full cooperation with staying off it completely.”

“A formal announcement will be made when the park is ready to fully open and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held!”