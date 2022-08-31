Former Kootenay Ice defenceman Cale Fleury has signed a one-year deal with the NHL’s newest team the Seattle Kraken.

The deal is a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

Fleury spent most of last season with the Kraken’s affiliate team, the Charlotte Checkers.

He performed quite well on a team plagued with injuries, putting up seven goals and 26 assists in 58 games.

Cale took another step in his development last year, specifically with his offensive game while playing for Charlotte,” said Kraken GM Ron Francis.

“We are excited we reached an agreement for Cale to return to the Kraken organization.”

Fleury was the Kraken’s expansion pick from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens drafted him 87th overall during the 2017 NHL draft.

He is also a right-shot defenceman adding to his value.

More than 60 percent of NHL defenders are left-handed.