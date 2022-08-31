The area restriction around the Connell Ridge wildfire south of Cranbrook is no longer in effect.

BC Wildfire officials said crews no longer need to restrict public access to operate safely in the area.

It is an active worksite though and officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave.

There are still some dangers in the area. Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall down and ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot.

Smoke will still be visible from the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks.

Smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.

The fire has burned approximately 1,719 hectares and is considered under control.