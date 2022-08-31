22nd Street North/McPhee Road in Cranbrook will stay closed for the rest of the week.

City of Cranbrook officials said workers will continue their work to tie in sewer, storm and water service tie-ins.

The job was set to be wrapped up on Wednesday, but some challenges in installing tie-ins made the closure necessary until the end of the day on Friday.

Traffic will be closed off between Home Depot and the Cranbrook Transfer Station.

- Advertisement -

Home Depot will only be accessible from Theatre Road while the transfer station can be accessed from Cranbrook Street North/Highway 3/93 by Lordco.

Drivers are asked to follow all signs and directions from on-site staff.