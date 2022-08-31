Listen Live

Cranbrook councilor announces retirement

By Ryley McCormack
John Hudak at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort on General Voting Day May 11, 2019 after hearing the preliminary results from the Cranbrook Byelection. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Cranbrook city councillor John Hudak will not be running in the upcoming municipal election.

Hudak said he is stepping back after some serious health concerns he suffered recently.

“As a result, I sat down and looked at where my life was at,” said Hudak. “I want to make the best of the next little while and I think it’s very important for my family to be a prime focus.”

Hudak said his retirement from politics does not mean he will be done working within the community.

“I’m quite involved with the Shelter for Ukrainians Society, and I will continue with that,” said Hudak. “I also have some travelling I want to do.”

The councillor also said he will spend more time with his family.

“I have a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Ontario, and I want to have the freedom to go see them,” said Hudak. “I also have a daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter in Marysville. My granddaughter is 11 years old, going on 12, and those are important years, so I want to dedicate some time to her.”

Hudak has been part of the city council for about three and a half years, taking the seat in a by-election.

“I enjoyed my time. I was honoured to be able to represent the citizens of Cranbrook,” said Hudak. “There’s a little trepidation in regards to stepping away, but under the circumstances, I think it was the right decision.”

