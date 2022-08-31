Cranbrook city councillor John Hudak will not be running in the upcoming municipal election.

Hudak said he is stepping back after some serious health concerns he suffered recently.

“As a result, I sat down and looked at where my life was at,” said Hudak. “I want to make the best of the next little while and I think it’s very important for my family to be a prime focus.”

Hudak said his retirement from politics does not mean he will be done working within the community.

“I’m quite involved with the Shelter for Ukrainians Society, and I will continue with that,” said Hudak. “I also have some travelling I want to do.”

The councillor also said he will spend more time with his family.

“I have a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Ontario, and I want to have the freedom to go see them,” said Hudak. “I also have a daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter in Marysville. My granddaughter is 11 years old, going on 12, and those are important years, so I want to dedicate some time to her.”

Hudak has been part of the city council for about three and a half years, taking the seat in a by-election.

“I enjoyed my time. I was honoured to be able to represent the citizens of Cranbrook,” said Hudak. “There’s a little trepidation in regards to stepping away, but under the circumstances, I think it was the right decision.”