A 500-hectare burn is planned for the Bull Mountain area 25 kilometres east of Cranbrook and 25 kilometres west of Fernie.

The BC Wildfire Service is supporting the Ministry of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship Habitat Biologists by conducting an ecosystem restoration burn.

Smoke will most likely be visible in Cranbrook, Fernie and the surrounding area.

The burn may begin as early as Aug. 31 if conditions allow.

- Advertisement -

BC Wildfire officials said the work should help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

It will also provide safe migration routes for bighorn sheep.