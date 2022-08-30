Four more wildfires are scattered across the East Kootenay. All of them were discovered on Monday.

The first one is north of Kitchener at Leadville Creek. The fire is approximately 3.40 hectares, but the cause is unknown.

The second is in Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park at Carney Creek. It is lightning-caused and around 0.60 hectares.

The third is at Empire State Peak east of Fort Steele. It’s also lightning caused and 0.01 hectares.

The last new fire is a lightning-caused blaze at Sage Creek east of the Weasel Creek fire. It is only 0.02 hectares and is considered under control.

The Weasel Creek fire is the only wildfire of note left in the East Kootenay.

The Connell Ridge blaze was recently downgraded and is considered under control.