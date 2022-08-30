Former Kootenay-Columbia MP and Cranbrook Mayor Wayne Stetski is seeking a spot on City Council in the upcoming 2022 General Municipal Election.

“I’ve been involved at various levels, federally, provincially and municipally as mayor and region district director,” said Stetski. “Through all of that, one thing that has stayed with me is how much I like to help people and help make some good choices about our future, particularly around climate change and the environment. For me, this was the next logical step.”

Stetski believes he will be a good fit for Cranbrook council, in part due to his political career.

“I continue to have very positive relationships at all levels of government. What I bring to council is knowledge and experience that will contribute to the strength of the team,” said Stetski. “I really encourage people, when they look at that list of people to put on city council, that they look at who would be the best people to strengthen the team.”

Stetski said he will focus on infrastructure, sustainability, affordable housing and health care.

“We need to be doing a number of things in the city to make sure we have a better future, especially when it comes to our changing climate,” said Stetski. “I really want to make sure every citizen of Cranbrook has a voice at city hall.”

General voting day for the municipal election is set for October 15th.