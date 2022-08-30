Further investigation into a head-on collision between two semi-trucks along Highway 1 on Sunday found that three people died in the crash.

Police said at first, officers found that two people were killed, but a third was found later on.

Golden-Field RCMP said emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash along the highway about 35 kilometres east of Golden just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators determined a westbound truck, carrying cattle, crossed the centre line and hit an eastbound semi-truck hauling lumber.

Only one of the cows survived and is being treated for its injuries.

Police officials said Highway 1 was closed for 37 hours after the collision.

“We thank the public for their patience during the highway closure, as it enabled us and our partners to conduct a fulsome investigation,” said Cst. Kat Robinson, Media Relations Officer for the Golden-Field RCMP. “We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the suspected victims, who found out about the collision through social media before first responders made it to the scene.”