After getting rescheduled last season, the BCHL 60th Anniversary event will be played from Jan. 20-22.

The event will be held in Penticton and feature a top prospects game, BCHL alumni game, skills competition and 3-on-3 all-star game.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel our event last year, but we could not be happier to give our fans another opportunity to take part in the festivities this year,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Steven Cocker in a release.

“It may technically be our 61st season now, but we will celebrate just the same as we would have last year while recognizing the rich history of the BC Hockey League.”

“One of the goals for the future of our league events is to make sure BCHL athletes receive even more exposure to NHL scouts and college coaches. With the debut of our Top Prospects event, we are thrilled to add another stage for our players to showcase themselves in a new environment.”

Rosters, ticketing and special guests will be announced at a later date.