Fernie Search and Rescue had a busy Sunday when crews were called out to recover a pair of stranded hikers and an injured biker in two separate incidents.

Fernie Search SAR officials said the crew was first called out to the Project 9 trail, where a biker had been injured.

SAR members were able to recover the biker with a long line, before transporting them to the BC Ambulance Service in Fernie.

The person was then taken to the Elk Valley Hospital to get a hip and shoulder injury treated.

Later that day, SAR crews were called out to help Cranbrook’s SAR team.

Fernie SAR officials said they were helping a pair of hikers who became cliffed out on Mount Fisher.

The two hikers were brought out using a helicopter longline.