HomeNewsFernie Search and Rescue involved in two weekend recoveries
News

Fernie Search and Rescue involved in two weekend recoveries

By Ryley McCormack
Fernie Search and Rescue helicopter. (Supplied by Fernie Search and Rescue)

Fernie Search and Rescue had a busy Sunday when crews were called out to recover a pair of stranded hikers and an injured biker in two separate incidents.

Fernie Search SAR officials said the crew was first called out to the Project 9 trail, where a biker had been injured.

SAR members were able to recover the biker with a long line, before transporting them to the BC Ambulance Service in Fernie.

The person was then taken to the Elk Valley Hospital to get a hip and shoulder injury treated.

Later that day, SAR crews were called out to help Cranbrook’s SAR team.

Fernie SAR officials said they were helping a pair of hikers who became cliffed out on Mount Fisher.

The two hikers were brought out using a helicopter longline.

