When the wheels on the bus stop going round and round yours have to as well.

The Cranbrook RCMP is reminding residents of the fines in place for failing to stop for a school bus.

All vehicles travelling in either direction need to come to a complete stop when the red lights on the school bus are flashing.

The fine for failing to stop is $368. Other school area-related fines include $167 for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, $196 for speeding in a school zone or playground zone 1-20 km/h over the limit and $253 for speeding in a school zone or playground zone when travelling 21-40 km/h over.

The Cranbrook RCMP also provided these song lyrics in the hope people follow to the rules.

Title: The lights on the school bus by the Cranbrook RCMP

Verse 1: The lights on the school bus flash yellow then red

Yellow then Red

Yellow then Red

The lights on the school bus flash yellow then red

To keep all the children safe!

Verse 2: When the light flashes yellow we slow, not speed

Slow not speed

Slow not speed

When the light flashes yellow we slow, not speed

To keep all the children safe!

Verse 3: When the light flashes red we all must stop

All must stop

All must stop

When the light flashes red we all must stop

To keep all the children safe!

Verse 4: When the bus continues on, we roll along

Roll along

Roll along

When the bus continues on, we roll along

To keep all the children safe!” said Cranbrook RCMP officials.