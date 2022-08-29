Highway 1 remains closed after a fatal head-on crash between two semi-trucks on Sunday morning.
Golden-Field RCMP said emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle crash along the highway about 35 kilometres east of Golden just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.
On arrival, first responders determined that the drivers of both semi-trucks had died.
“Although the investigation is still ongoing, it appears as though one of the trucks drove into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision,” said RCMP officials.
The drivers have not been identified, and the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation, with help from local police and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.
“Highway 1 will remain closed overnight and through August 29, 2022 as the investigation continues,” said Cst. Robinson, Media Relations Officer with the Golden-Field RCMP. “There is an alternate route via Highway 95 and 93 for the time being.”
Drive BC said Highway 1 should reopen later in the day on Monday, August 29th.
Anyone with information about the collision, including dashboard camera video, is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.