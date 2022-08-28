Update: Cranbrook RCMP said they have cleared the area but the suspect hasn’t been located.

The suspect and victim are believed to have been known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.

Original Story: The Cranbrook RCMP is asking residents to avoid the area behind the Travelodge.

Police say it is a firearm related incident.

A male suspect has not been located yet.

We will provide more details as they become available.