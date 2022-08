Elk Valley RCMP is seeking assistance on behalf of Evansburg RCMP in the search for a missing man.

RCMP officials said Lauren Craven may have been in the Elk Valley or Crowsnest Pass in June or July.

Craven was last seen on April 7, 2022 in the Wildwoods area.

Police describe Craven as a 67-year-old man with grey hair, standing about 5’10”.

If you have seen him, you’re asked to contact your local RCMP detachment.