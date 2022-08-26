Kimberley Alpine Resort staff are asking people to not hike or bike near or under the lift as people have been seen climbing over the fenced-in construction area.

Staff said there is heavy vehicle traffic travelling up and down the mountain. They also ask that people stay off the roads.

Cameras have been set up in various locations up and down the Quad Chair.

“To date, we have captured clear videos and pictures of people crowding construction areas and equipment, and even climbing their way into the fenced-off area at the top,” said KAR staff.

They said anyone entering closed or fenced areas is trespassing and will be considered to have malicious intent.

Photos will be forwarded to the RCMP.