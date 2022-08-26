The area restriction surrounding the Cummings Creek fire by Sparwood is no longer in effect.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the fire behaviour and activity has decreased, firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to operate efficiently and safely in the area.

The Cummings Creek wildfire is an active worksite, and you should exercise caution at all times while travelling in the area.

Officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area, even though the restriction has ended.

Nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks.

BC Wildfire Service officials said smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.