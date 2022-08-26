The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has recognized Heather Serafini as the 2022 Electoral Area B Volunteer of the Year.

RDEK officials said Serafini serves as a leader and administrator for the 4-H Club and has devoted many hours to the provincial and federal levels, the local South Country Craft and Critters 4-H Club, as well as the East Kootenay District.

“Heather truly gives her whole heart to her community and has been instrumental in organizing dozens of programs for youth and their families in our area. There are few who have been untouched by her kindness,” says Area B Director Stan Doehle.

RDEK staff said Serafini has put her organizational skill to use by taking part in speaking competitions, bottle drives, community meals and the district summer camp at Rock Lake.

“Heather has been tireless in her efforts to help those around her, and this extends to medical needs as well,” said RDEK staff. “She helps with medications, a sympathetic ear, and takes special care of the older population in the area.”

Serafini was formally recognized by Director Doehle at an event at Pioneer Hall in Grasmere on August 24, 2022.