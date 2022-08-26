Two more fires have been sparked in the Columbia Valley but the cause is unknown.

The first fire was discovered yesterday west of Fairmont Hot Springs. The blaze is approximately 0.83 hectares.

The second fire is just a bit north at McCarthy Lake. It’s about 0.01 hectares and was discovered this morning.

Also in the Columbia Valley, the Mount Docking wildfire has been downgraded from a wildfire of note.

Its size has remained unchanged at 1,333 hectares and is now classified as being held.

That leaves just two wildfires of note left in the area.

The Connell Ridge Blaze is still being held with crews working on extinguishing hot spots.

BC Wildfire Service officials said they have identified several larger hotspots that will take longer to put out.

Crews have also been doing assessments of dangerous trees and planning for forest rehab.

The lightning-caused fire is approximately 1,719 hectares.

Progress is being made on the Weasel Creek blaze.

The fire is still out of control and around 1,088 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.

Crews have finished setting up a new camp to reduce drive times so crews can fight the fire longer into the day.

Work is focusing on the northeast and eastern flanks of the fire to reduce its spread towards the Flathead Valley.