The Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a hit and run that took place at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police attended the intersection of 4th Street South and 7th Avenue South for a 58-year-old cyclist who had been hit by a vehicle.

The cyclist said had been travelling northbound on 7th Avenue South when he was struck by a forest green coloured hatchback that didn’t stop at the stop sign.

He said the vehicle continued down 7th without stopping.

“A canvass of the area for video was completed but RCMP are still searching for anyone who may have information about the collision,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

“If you are the driver of the vehicle, we ask that you come forward to speak with us about the incident.”

The cyclist has non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at home.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.