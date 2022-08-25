No buildings are under an evacuation order anymore in the Community of ʔaq̓am.

A residence on 5900 Mission Wasa Low Road was cleared at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon near the community housing corridor.

This led to the evacuation of 13 homes and 23 being placed on alert.

Seven households were able to return later that evening, but six remained on evacuation order.

Five more returned home at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday leaving just the one residence which is now no longer under the order.

The evacuation alert was also rescinded.

ʔaq̓am staff are reminding residents that the wildfire risk remains high and you should prepare by gathering supplies, making an evacuation plan and signing up for the evacuation notification system.

The fire is now classified as under control and approximately three hectares.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.