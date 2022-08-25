Significant progress has been made on the Northstar Quad cair lift rebuild at the Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR), as important parts have arrived on time or ahead of schedule.

Officials with KAR said work on the new top operator station is almost finished, and crews are getting ready to get started on installing major components.

“This significant progress confirms that the project is on schedule, and all efforts will continue to be made to ensure that the lift will be running again before this coming ski season,” said KAR officials.

Crews are active and increased traffic is in the area, so hikers are asked to avoid the construction site. his warning includes roads and trails that pass under the ski lift.

“In addition, the top of the mountain is very busy, and we ask everyone to stay away from the construction site at the top of the Quad,” said KAR staff.

“Once again, we are grateful to Leitner-Poma for generously prioritizing the repair of our lift in their busy schedule.”

The ski lift operator’s hut was a target of suspected arson early in the morning on Dec. 18, 2021.

As a result, the lift was out of commission for the entire winter.