22nd Street North/McPhee Road in Cranbrook will be closed for a few days next week.

City of Cranbrook officials said the road will be down while crews are working on infrastructure tie-ins from Monday to Wednesday.

The road will be closed between Home Depot and the Cranbrook Transfer Station while workers install water and sewer lines.

“There will be traffic control personnel located near the Chamber of Commerce to intercept any traffic unaware of the closure,” said Bryce Bostock, Development Support Engineer with the City of Cranbrook.

Drivers are asked to follow all signs and directions from on-site staff.