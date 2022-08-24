Rain has helped efforts against the Mount Docking fire, enough so that the BC Wildfire Service is rescinding the area restrictions around the blaze.

They said firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to operate efficiently and safely in the area.

However, it still is an active worksite and you should be cautious when travelling in the area.

Although the area restriction is gone, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

The blaze is still approximately 1,333 hectares.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on July 30.