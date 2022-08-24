Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsMount Docking area restriction rescinded
News

Mount Docking area restriction rescinded

By Josiah Spyker
Mount Docking fire wildfire east of Radium Hot Springs, pictured on Aug. 19, 2022. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

Rain has helped efforts against the Mount Docking fire, enough so that the BC Wildfire Service is rescinding the area restrictions around the blaze.

They said firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to operate efficiently and safely in the area.

However, it still is an active worksite and you should be cautious when travelling in the area.

Although the area restriction is gone, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

The blaze is still approximately 1,333 hectares.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on July 30.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News