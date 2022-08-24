Most ʔaq̓am residents can return home, as the evacuation order has been lifted for all but one property.

The order was initially put in place for 13 properties on Tuesday afternoon before it was lifted for seven of them later in the evening.

Five more households were able to return home as of 12:30 on Wednesday.

The evacuation alert issued for 23 additional properties has also been lifted.

- Advertisement -

This comes as firefighters battle a lightning-caused wildfire that sparked just west of Kootenay River on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Cranbrook and the BC Wildfire Service are still on the scene, and residents are asked to keep clear of the area unless they are returning home.

According to ʔaq̓am officials, no occupied buildings have been damaged.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the fire is just over three hectares in size.