Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsSparwood to receive grant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades
News

Sparwood to receive grant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades

By Ryley McCormack
Sparwood's iconic Titan mining truck. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Sparwood will have an upgraded wastewater treatment plant thanks to nearly $2.58-million in federal and provincial grants.

Officials with Infrastructure Canada said the money will be used to improve the existing plant to provide a secondary level of treatment.

The Canadian Government will provide $1,030,000 in funding, while $1,545,000 will come from the B.C. Government.

Sparwood is one of eight communities to get a share of a $20-million grant program.

The funding comes from a joint effort between the provincial and federal governments, aimed at supporting social, transportation, and green infrastructure projects.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News