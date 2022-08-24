Sparwood will have an upgraded wastewater treatment plant thanks to nearly $2.58-million in federal and provincial grants.

Officials with Infrastructure Canada said the money will be used to improve the existing plant to provide a secondary level of treatment.

The Canadian Government will provide $1,030,000 in funding, while $1,545,000 will come from the B.C. Government.

Sparwood is one of eight communities to get a share of a $20-million grant program.

The funding comes from a joint effort between the provincial and federal governments, aimed at supporting social, transportation, and green infrastructure projects.