- Advertisement -

Some residents of the ʔaq̓am community have been evacuated when a wildfire sparked amid Tuesday afternoon’s lightning storm.

ʔaq̓am officials said the fire broke out near the community housing corridor, leading to the evacuation of 13 homes.

Seven households were able to return as of 8:45 p.m., but six remain under the evacuation order.

Officials said an additional 23 properties remain on an evacuation alert.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters from Cranbrook and the BC Wildfire Service responded to the blaze along with a helicopter equipped with a bucket.

The fire is just west of the Kootenay River and is estimated to be just over two hectares in size as of Tuesday evening.

This article will be updated as more details become available.