- Advertisement -

Update: Flights have resumed out of Cranbrook after one of the two fires started by lightning late Tuesday afternoon was extinguished allowing airspace to be reopened.

The second fire is still burning but it is outside the zone where it will impact flights.

Original Story: Lightning strikes from Tuesday’s thunderstorm have ignited two fires close to the Canadian Rockies International Airport, causing all commercial flights to be grounded until further notice.

City of Cranbrook staff said people with flights today should contact their airline.

We will provide updates as they become available.