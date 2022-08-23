- Advertisement -

Kimberley city council has approved a 66-unit residential development as long as the developer abides by some conditions before work begins.

The development will be located at 500 302nd Avenue between Marysville Falls and Purcell Golf Course.

There will be nine buildings comprising 66-units in a mix of townhouses, townhouses with basement suites, and apartments.

City staff said the property has been vacant for decades apart from a few uninhabited mobile homes sited along its eastern edge.

They said the development will help meet Kimberley’s housing needs in general, but accessible studios and one and two-bedroom units are still needed.

Before work is started the developer needs to meet some conditions.

This includes providing full civil design drawings, detailed cost estimates for off-site upgrades, a construction phasing plan for civil works and individual buildings and design drawings for the on-site pathways.

They must also obtain demolition permits and remove existing run-down structures on the property by Oct. 31 before a building permit is granted.

This is for the first of two development phases for the site. City staff said plans for the second phase have not been identified yet.