- Advertisement -

Firefighters in Cranbrook were able to extinguish a small grass fire near the local transfer station.

Fire Chief Scott Driver said the blaze was first reported on Monday evening.

“Just before sunset last night [Monday], there was a call for a wildfire between the transfer station and Home Hardware in the grassy area between the two properties,” said Driver. “We spent about two hours on site and were able to extinguish the fire, which was about 40 feet by 40 feet, quite quickly.”

Firefighters are not totally sure what first sparked the blaze.

- Advertisement -

“The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to be human caused, but we’re unable to pinpoint the cause of the fire,” said Driver.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.