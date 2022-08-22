- Advertisement -

Sparwood will be represented with style in neighbouring communities thanks to a new float.

Mayor David Wilks said the new design has replaced the aging parade float.

“We were able to put a new float together that fits on top of a pickup truck and it shows the Terex Titan. They also made it so the truck box can go up and down and provides a little smoke as well,” said Wilks.

The truck carrying the miniature truck was also decorated.

- Advertisement -

“One of our new pickups had a wrap put on it that depicts more of what Sparwood is trying to show itself as,” said Wilks.

“We’re more than just coal mining, we have a lot of outdoor recreation activities that are available to you.”

The float has been featured in a few parades so far, and Wilks said the public reception has been positive.

“We won third place in Kimberley, so that was kind of cool. We were really happy with that,” said Wilks. “The prize we got was some money, which we donated to the food bank and they were appreciative of that. Thank you to Kimberley for recognizing our float.”

The float earned the District a $200 prize from Kimberley’s Julyfest.

“I think it’s really important that communities get out and support other communities with whatever they can to showcase what they have to offer,” said Wilks.