Local non-profit leader and volunteer Lynnette Wray is seeking a spot on Cranbrook’s city council in the upcoming election.

“I think it’s really important that we bring fresh voices and fresh perspectives to city council,” said Wray. “I think it’s really important for organizations for to recognize the value of working towards gender equity on important tables like city council.”

Wray enters the race with 25 years of experience working with local non-profit groups.

Wray has been a Director on the Board of the East Kootenay Community Credit Union, serving as Secretary, Vice-Chair, and now serves as Board Chair.

The Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club has Wray as its president from 2020-2021.

Wray is also the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies.

She said this has given her insight into the community services that contribute to the quality of life in Cranbrook.

“I think it’s very important to bring a positive, proactive and professional approach to the council table. I think it’s very important to approach issues respectfully, with an open mind, and to be open to hearing multiple perspectives,” said Wray. “I want to create an environment where we welcome creativity, innovation and diversity. I think these are things that are going to make our city a better place to live.”

Wray said residents have been voicing their concerns regarding housing and homelessness.

“These are complex problems, and we need to work together to identify and implement multi-pronged, solution-focused strategies. This includes creating collaborative, effective working relationships with all levels of government, as well as our local non-profits,” said Wray. “We need to focus our efforts, together, to find creative, sustainable solutions that will benefit the community as a whole, offering a variety of affordable, attainable, and supportive housing options.”

The 2022 general municipal election is set for October 15th.