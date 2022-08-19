- Advertisement -

The Fernie Ghostriders are hosting a hockey school from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

The camp includes 4 on-ice training sessions conducted by the Ghostriders coaching staff.

Sessions will focus on skill development and emphasize shooting, passing, small area play and edge work.

Players will also get to meet some of the Ghostriders who will be assisting on and off the ice.

Age groups will be a combination of U9/U11 and U13/U15, space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

You can register by clicking here.