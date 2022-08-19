- Advertisement -

Wildfire crews are making ground on the Connell Ridge fire south of Cranbrook but it continues to burn out of control.

Mop-up operations are underway in areas where the fire has already burned.

BC Wildfire Service officials said small-scale ignition operations are ongoing to secure containment lines.

However, on the southeast flank of the fire this week, the blaze breached the containment lines and added approximately 30 hectares.

The fire is now at an estimated 1,769 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the northwest corner of the fire is displaying minimal fire activity.

Helicopters continue to provide bucketing support to ground crews working on the southern portion of the fire.

In total 73 firefighters, 13 helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.

An area restriction remains in place around the blaze and six properties along Gold Creek Forest Service Road remain on evacuation alert.