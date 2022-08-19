- Advertisement -

This September, the East Kootenay FireSmart Program will be holding a FireSmart session in Edgewater.

“Protecting your home is so important. Focusing on the FireSmart priority zones can reduce the intensity of a wildfire and slow its spread, while increasing your home’s resiliency” says RDEK Interface Fire Prevention Officer Thomas Dobbin.

“This session is open to everyone, and we encourage the community to come and learn more about how we can support residents in their efforts to be FireSmart.”

The session will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Edgewater Community Hall.

RDEK officials said there will be information on the East Kootenay FireSmart Program, FireSmart resources, and an opportunity for a question-and-answer period with a local FireSmart representative.