- Advertisement -

Just over $109,000 will go to the Village of Canal Flats from the B.C. government to help cover the Shore to Shore Pathway project.

Provincial government officials said the money is part of a rural development grant program that funds tourism, community revitalization and infrastructure projects.

“Investing in people and communities is a key objective of the StrongerBC Economic Plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Ensuring communities have the tools they need to adapt and grow allows jobs and economic opportunities to flourish.”

The $109,205 grant will go towards Phase 2 of the Shore to Shore pathway, which will connect the municipal beach at Tilley Memorial Park with the community.

- Advertisement -

B.C Government officials said the pathway will be a non-motorized recreational trail.

This grant stream will split more than $5-million among eight different projects led by Indigenous organizations and local governments in rural communities.

“People throughout rural B.C. are working hard to create economies in which residents and their communities can thrive,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development. “I’m happy to be part of a government that recognizes the importance and value of thriving and diverse rural communities.”