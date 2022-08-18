- Advertisement -

The BC Hockey League has tied the league record for players with NCAA Division I commitments with 173.

The BCHL first set that record in 2019-20.

“The league is thrilled to see our college commitments back to the level they were before the pandemic,” said Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker.

“This goes to show that the work being done by our teams, specifically our coaches and development staff working with the players, in addition to our owners providing state-of-the-art developmental resources, is paying off in a big way. Most importantly, it demonstrates that the effort put in by our athletes is being recognized at the highest levels of college hockey.”

Anyone committed after June 1, 2022, will be counted towards next year’s totals, except those who will begin their college careers this fall.