The Regional District of East Kootenay is recognizing Sue and Tom Hoyne for their efforts in supporting the Wilmer community.

The RDEK has given them recognition as the 2022 Volunteers of the Year for Electoral Area G.

“Sue and Tom are remarkable assets to the community. Their unwavering support of so many local initiatives in Wilmer and the Valley has truly made a difference. We are proud and grateful to have such dedicated residents in our area,” says RDEK Electoral Area G Director Gerry Wilkie.

RDEK officials said the Hoynes have been integral to the Wilmer Community Club for over 15 years, with Tom as President and Sue as the Secretary-Treasurer.

“Their dedication and hard work have led the way in the development of the club, its membership, and the Wilmer Community Club building. When Wilmer’s elementary school was decommissioned, the Hoynes lead the charge in saving the building to establish it as a Community Hall,” said RDEK staff. “Both Tom and Sue also oversaw the development of a state-of-the-art community playground and are always available for planning and participation to support social fund-raising activities.”

Most recently, Weimer has received FireSmart designation thanks to the Hoynes.

RDEK officials said Sue sits on the Coordinating Committee and oversees the financials, and both her and Tom were heavily involved in the coordination and execution of clean-up efforts in two neighbourhoods.

“This has led to their area gaining provincial support for prescribed wildfire management, which is vital to keep homes and properties safe from wildfire,” said RDEK officials.

Director Wilkie recognized the Hoynes at a private event in Wilmer on August 14th.